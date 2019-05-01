National Politics
Tennessee lawmakers OK license suspension bill
Tennessee lawmakers have signed off on legislation that would prevent the state from revoking or suspending driver's licenses over unpaid court costs.
The Senate on Tuesday advanced a proposal allowing people to still have a restricted driver's license while they pay off their court fines using a payment plan rather than face a possible suspension. The bill now goes to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.
A restricted driver's license would allow people to drive only to work, school or their religious place of worship.
The measure was introduced this year after a federal judge issued a landmark ruling last year declaring it unconstitutional to suspend licenses for non-payment of fines.
The state appealed that decision last year, but lawmakers are hoping to address the issue outside of the courts.
