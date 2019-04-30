Idaho judge rules against return of hemp

A truckload of what Idaho police believed to be marijuana turned out to be industrial hemp, and a judge has ruled the material will not be returned to the company that shipped it, a newspaper reported.

A federal judge in Idaho approved the release of test results Friday that identified that 7,000 pounds of a green substance confiscated by Idaho State Police in January, The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday.

The judge also ruled against a lawsuit filed by Big Sky Scientific of Aurora, Colorado, for release of its hemp and truck.

The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill legalized growth and sale of industrial hemp, as long as it has less than .3% concentration of THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis.

In Idaho, hemp remains illegal regardless of its THC concentration and possession carries the same legal penalties as marijuana.

The hemp was being shipped to Colorado after Big Sky purchased it from a farmer licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, according to Big Sky Scientific CEO Ryan Shore.

The material remains impounded and Idaho intends to sell the truck, trailer and the crop, he said.