Minnesota House backs gun control plans over GOP objections

The Minnesota House has approved a pair of gun control proposals over Republican objections.

One provision would expand criminal background check requirements for all gun transfers, while the other would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed an imminent threat to themselves or others.

House Democrats wrapped the proposals into a public safety bill that passed 70-64 early Tuesday. Five Democrats voted no. Including the provisions in the broader bill lets Democrats force a discussion of the contentious issues in the end-of-session negotiations with the Senate's Republican majority.

But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters that he considers the proposals dead and doesn't want to waste time on them.

Gov. Tim Walz spoke at a Capitol rally in support of the gun control measures Monday.