Delaware official launch anti-littering campaign

The garbage dumped on Delaware's roadways, waterways and parks and other public areas has state officials talking trash.

Gov. John Carney planned to join environmentalists and other elected officials on Tuesday in Rehoboth to launch a statewide campaign encouraging Delawareans not to litter and to help clean up outdoor spaces.

The campaign comes after a state Anti-Dumping and Anti-Littering Task Force issued a report last year with several recommendations to get Delawareans to clean up their act.

Those recommendations including enhancing penalties for unlawful dumping and substantial littering, considering legislation to make Delaware "plastic free," and supporting public education and awareness campaigns.