New Mexico ethics commission takes shape with 2 appointments

New Mexico's fledgling State Ethics Commission is taking shape with the appointment of two commissioners.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Monday his appointment of former deputy state attorney general Stuart Bluestone of Santa Fe to serve on the new seven-seat commission.

The commission will oversee the conduct of public officials, political candidates, lobbyists and government contractors.

Frances Williams also was appointed with an eye toward her past experience as an equal opportunity manager at White Sands Missile Range. Her appointment came from Democratic Senate President Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces.

Voters approved the creation of the ethics commission by statewide ballot last year amid a string of political corruption scandals.

Further appointments are pending from Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.