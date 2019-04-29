National Politics
Phoenix police say an officer was involved in fatal shooting
Police in Phoenix say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man who appeared to be armed with a weapon that turned out to be a replica rifle.
They say the shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday after police were called to look for a suspect who violated an order of protection at his parents' home.
Officers found the man walking near a canal with a sheet wrapped around what appeared to be a weapon.
Police say the suspect ignored officer's commands and dropped the sheet to reveal a possible firearm.
They say the man repeatedly pointed the weapon at officers before being shot.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The name of the 26-year-old man hasn't been released yet.
Police say no officers were injured.
