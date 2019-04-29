Phoenix police say an officer was involved in fatal shooting

Police in Phoenix say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man who appeared to be armed with a weapon that turned out to be a replica rifle.

They say the shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday after police were called to look for a suspect who violated an order of protection at his parents' home.

Officers found the man walking near a canal with a sheet wrapped around what appeared to be a weapon.

Police say the suspect ignored officer's commands and dropped the sheet to reveal a possible firearm.

They say the man repeatedly pointed the weapon at officers before being shot.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The name of the 26-year-old man hasn't been released yet.

Police say no officers were injured.