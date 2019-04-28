Teen court program helping to guide youth on a proper track

Restorative justice is becoming the norm in Adams County, thanks to the efforts of Adams County Teen Court and Diversion Services and Adams County Attorney's Office.

Restorative justice is a system of criminal justice that focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.

In Adams County, that now comes in the form of the teen court and the diversion program. Both programs are for first-time offenders, but they began with different goals.

Katie Wilson, program director for Adams County Teen Court and Diversion Services, said teen court was designed with the restorative justice model when it began operating three years ago, the Hastings Tribune reported.

Teen court is designed to help change a youth's behavior and attitude and emphasize the need for a youth to repair any harm caused. It also gives youth a chance to volunteer with groups that interest them so they make a positive impact in the community while improving themselves.

Sanctions imposed as part of the program help restore family relationships with an apology to parents, or provide education that will improve the youth's life, such as substance abuse education, or learning about a specific career option.

Teen court and diversion services provide a voluntary alternative to having a misdemeanor charge be filed in the juvenile court system. Offenses can include minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, theft, criminal mischief and assault.

Youth offenders are categorized in three tiers by the Adams County Attorney's Office. Minor offenses are handled in the teen court. Moderate offenses go to the diversion program. Major offenses are taken to juvenile court.

The programs alleviate some of the strain on the juvenile court system while providing better outcomes for the youth involved.

RuAnn Root, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Nebraska, said the diversion program started in Adams County as a way to handle minor criminal offenses with cooperation from Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss.

Diversion gave the county attorney's office a less expensive option to resolve juvenile cases by connecting families with services to and fees from the program helped fund the CASA program to provide advocates for abused and neglected children.

"It really is cost saving to provide these families with the resources they need," Root said.

The initial consequences in diversion were designed to be punitive, but Wilson said the diversion program has become more streamlined to better match teen court.

"We've changed diversion to a restorative justice model," she said. "Statistically, the restorative justice model has higher success rates."

Sanctioned youth complete the Nebraska Youth Screening, which is used to create an individualized program and determine whether a youth goes to teen court or diversion.

Youth who can be successful with minimal contact with a case worker are directed to teen court. Diversion offers all the exact same services, but requires more one-on-one contact with a case worker.

Youth going through the teen court program instead are required to serve as a jury member for other sanctioned youth.

In teen court, volunteers between the ages of 14-19 serve as jurors, attorneys and bailiffs. Parts of each hearing are scripted and handled similar to the way an actual court hearing would be held.

The prosecuting attorney presents the facts of the case to the jury and the defense attorney will point out any mitigating circumstances from the incident.

After reviewing the case, the jurors go to the jury room to deliberate over the possible sanctions to be applied. Jurors are given a range of sanctions that may be applied and it's up to the jury to decide the severity.

For example, youth completing the program are often required to volunteer as jurors for other teen court cases. The sanctioning jury will decide the number of cases for which that youth must serve, based on the circumstances presented at the hearing. If the jury feels the offense was a single slip, it may only require the youth to serve on two juries. If jurors believe the offense was part of a continuing problem, they may assign the youth to serve six juries.

Lily Kingsley, a senior at Hastings High School, served as prosecutor for the March 26 hearings. She has been involved with teen court since she was a freshman.

She believes the program helps the volunteers with the program as much as the sanctioned youth.

"It's a good opportunity to work on our skills with public speaking and situations when I'm put on the spot," she said. "It's taught me a lot about how the court system works."

Amelia Stoner, a senior at Hastings High School, served as defense attorney on March 26. She has only been volunteering with the program for about a year, but thinks it's a great way to help youth.

"It gives students an opportunity to redeem themselves," she said. "It humbles them and they realize they have to take responsibility for their actions."

In the last year, 42 youth were served through teen court. Another 41 youth went through the restorative justice model of diversion. Twenty people 19 and older participated in the adult diversion program and about seven families were served through family diversion, which helps address the needs of both parents and youth.

Wilson said the three main points of the program is accountability, education and enrichment. Accountability for their actions, education to better understand ways to make better choices, and enrichment in the form of finding ways to improve the youth's future.

"We want to try to have youth learn from their mistakes," she said. "It's a win/win for everybody when a youth comes in, embraces the program and is successful."

