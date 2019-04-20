2 people, including child, killed in Oklahoma police pursuit

Police in Oklahoma City say a police pursuit has ended in the deaths of two people, including a child.

Authorities say the victims died Friday when their vehicle was struck by a stolen pickup truck being pursued by police on the city's southwest side.

Officers say the pursuit began when the driver of the pickup refused to pull over for a traffic stop. It ended then the truck's driver ran a red light and crashed into the victims' vehicle.

A woman and child in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They haven't been identified. Authorities say a third person in that vehicle as well as the driver and a passenger in the pickup were hospitalized following the collision.

Police say they found drugs and guns in the pickup.