State Police: Trooper shot man in confrontation in Brockton

Massachusetts State Police say a trooper was involved in a shooting in Brockton Saturday morning.

State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said preliminary information suggests the trooper fired his gun around 9 a.m. during a confrontation with Claude W. Brown-Madison of Fall River, and then rendered first aid.

Brown-Madison, 25, was hit in the lower body and taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life threatening, Procopio said in an email.

The man's name was released Saturday about 8:30 p.m. Brown-Madison is being charged with assault and other offenses. He will be arraigned once he is medically cleared, officials said.

Brown-Madison was armed and pointed a gun at the trooper. The gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting, Procopio said.

It was not known if Brown-Madison had an attorney.

Procopio says the trooper was evaluated and released from a hospital. The trooper, whose name has not been given, was placed on five days of administrative leave.

The shooting occurred next to a building that's part of a residential complex on Colonel Bell Drive.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office turned over the investigation due to a conflict of interest to The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office to determine if lethal force was necessary. The Essex County District Attorney's Office will prosecute the criminal case against Brown-Madison.

Procopio says that many of the facts and circumstances are the subject of an active investigation, including the reason for the initial interaction.