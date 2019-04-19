New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020

FILE - In Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver attends a rally for Democratic political candidates at an arts and entertainment center in Santa Fe, N.M. Toulouse Oliver is expected to jump in the 2020 race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico, setting up a possible contentious Democratic primary since U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan has already said he's running for the Senate seat. AP Photo

New Mexico's top election regulator has filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Friday registered a campaign account with the Federal Election Commission. Political adviser Heather Brewer confirmed that Toulouse Oliver had filed new paperwork to pursue the seat that Sen. Tom Udall plans to vacate at the end of 2020.

The Democratic nomination also is being sought by sixth-term U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.

Toulouse Oliver previously served as Bernalillo County Clerk and won election as secretary of state in 2016.

In 2018, she won re-election by handily defeating Republican Gavin Clarkson. Clarkson now is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

Toulouse Oliver has aggressively pursued reforms aimed at expanding ballot access, including election-day voter registration.