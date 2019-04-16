National Politics

Hassan to speak on threats to homeland security

The Associated Press

HOOKSETT, N.H.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is speaking up about what she calls a growing number of threats to America's homeland.

Hassan, a Democrat, is giving a speech Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University about bipartisan strategies to counter international and domestic terrorism and to protect infrastructure from cyber-attacks. The remarks will be followed by a question and answer session with audience members.

Hassan is a member of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

