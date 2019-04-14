National Politics

Advocates frustrated with pace of Kansas foster care fixes

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Child welfare advocates in Kansas are frustrated with what they see as the Legislature's lack of action on recommendations for fixing problems in the state's troubled foster care system.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says she understands their frustrations but argues that her administration and lawmakers are making progress. She also says it will take time to fix long-term problems.

More than a dozen members of a child welfare task force and its subcommittees have signed a letter urging lawmakers to do more to address problems in the system providing foster care for abused and neglected children.

The GOP-controlled Legislature might not have much time left this year. Lawmakers reconvene May 1 after their annual spring break and are scheduled to wrap up their business for the year by May 17.

