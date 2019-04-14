National Politics

Activists say university must do more to address slavery

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga.

Civil rights leaders say the University of Georgia needs to do more to recognize the school's history with slavery.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that representatives of several activist groups recently delivered a letter outlining their concerns to University of Georgia President Jere Morehead's office.

The university drew protests for its handling of slave burials unearthed at a campus construction site in 2015. Administrators decided to rebury the remains from more than 100 burials in a nearby cemetery.

Officials later commissioned a memorial at Baldwin Hall, where the remains were unearthed. Administrators say the memorial will be a place of remembrance for those who were originally buried at the site in the 1800s.

The activists want the university to take responsibility for its "role in white supremacy," among other things.

  Comments  

Read Next

Debate over climate change dominates Finnish vote

Business

Debate over climate change dominates Finnish vote

By JARI TANNER and DOROTHEE THIESING Associated Press

Finns are voting in a parliamentary election in which tackling climate change has emerged as a key issue.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

National Politics

Police face backlash as department weighs body-camera future

Business

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

News

Report: Uranium plumes for Bluewater Mill site ‘stable’

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service