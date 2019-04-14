Activists say university must do more to address slavery

Civil rights leaders say the University of Georgia needs to do more to recognize the school's history with slavery.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that representatives of several activist groups recently delivered a letter outlining their concerns to University of Georgia President Jere Morehead's office.

The university drew protests for its handling of slave burials unearthed at a campus construction site in 2015. Administrators decided to rebury the remains from more than 100 burials in a nearby cemetery.

Officials later commissioned a memorial at Baldwin Hall, where the remains were unearthed. Administrators say the memorial will be a place of remembrance for those who were originally buried at the site in the 1800s.

The activists want the university to take responsibility for its "role in white supremacy," among other things.