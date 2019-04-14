National Politics

Louisiana working to create new statewide Civil Rights Trail

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office is holding nine meetings across the state in April and May to help choose locations for a new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Nungesser's office oversees state tourism efforts. It says the trail is planned to tell the story of Louisiana's role in the civil rights movement.

The nine meetings start April 22 in New Orleans and Hammond. They continue in Lafayette, Opelousas, Alexandria, Thibodaux, Monroe, Shreveport and Lake Charles through May 22.

Nungesser says the meetings aim to get "a full appreciation" of the stories, people and locations across Louisiana that are important to civil rights history.

No deadline was given for creation and opening of the Civil Rights Trail.

