3 days of mourning begin for SC’s Ernest ‘Fritz” Hollings

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1966 file photo, Senator-elect Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., poses in front of the Capitol in Washington. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1966 file photo, Senator-elect Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., poses in front of the Capitol in Washington. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019. Henry Griffin, File AP Photo
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Visitation is scheduled for Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. Senate.

The family of the longtime politician will receive visitors from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation.

Hollings died April 6 at his home on Isle of Palms. He was 97.

Three days of mourning are planned for Hollings, one of the last of the larger-than-life Democrats who dominated politics in the South.

His body will lie in repose at the Statehouse building in Columbia on Monday. A funeral is planned Tuesday at The Citadel, where former Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Henry McMaster are among the speakers.

