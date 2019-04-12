National Politics

Arizona to erase some possible grounds for death sentences

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Arizona is moving to tighten the state's law on capital punishment by eliminating three of the 14 so-called aggravating circumstances that can be the basis for imposing death sentences for convicted murderers.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a bill overwhelmingly approved by the House and unanimously approved by the Senate.

The circumstances being eliminated include whether the defendant created a "grave risk of death" for another person in addition to the person killed.

The other two circumstances being eliminated are if the offense was committed in a "cold, calculated manner without pretense of moral or legal justification" and if the defendant used a stun gun in committing the murder.

Officials say the circumstances being eliminated have been used rarely.

