Richmond police kill man armed with knife

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Calif.

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have shot and killed a man they say stabbed his estranged wife and teenage son.

Richmond police say officers were sent to a home at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday by a report that the man had broken a window and entered the home where three family members lived. He reportedly was threatening them with a knife.

Police say arriving officers interrupted the man as he was attacking a boy on a back patio.

Officers say the boy broke free and they shot the man after he advanced on them with the knife.

Fifty-five-year-old Luc Ciel died at the scene. Police say he didn't live at the home and was under a domestic violence restraining order.

His wife and son were treated for cuts.

