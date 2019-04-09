Former Ivey spokesman in crowded GOP House primary

A former spokesman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is joining a crowded field in a special election to fill a Montgomery legislative seat.

Daniel Sparkman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party to run for House District 74. The seat is vacant following the death of Republican Rep. Dimitri Polizos last month.

Sparkman resigned from the governor's communications office last week.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King and Charlotte Meadows also qualified to run in the Republican primary to fill the seat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Republican primary winner will face Rayford Mack, the only Democrat to join the race.

Qualifying closed Tuesday.