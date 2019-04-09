National Politics

Former Ivey spokesman in crowded GOP House primary

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A former spokesman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is joining a crowded field in a special election to fill a Montgomery legislative seat.

Daniel Sparkman qualified with the Alabama Republican Party to run for House District 74. The seat is vacant following the death of Republican Rep. Dimitri Polizos last month.

Sparkman resigned from the governor's communications office last week.

Michael Fritz, Tobias Grant, Jesse Caleb Heifner, Jay King and Charlotte Meadows also qualified to run in the Republican primary to fill the seat.

The Republican primary winner will face Rayford Mack, the only Democrat to join the race.

Qualifying closed Tuesday.

