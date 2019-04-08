The Parkland effect meets 2020 politics as gun-conscious congressman launches campaign

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

In the first event of his presidential campaign, California Congressman Eric Swalwell is headed Tuesday to Broward County, where the newly announced 2020 candidate plans to highlight his gun-focused platform with an event just 13 miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Swalwell, who declared his candidacy on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday evening, explained in a statement that he’s “making sure gun violence is front and center in our national policy debate.” He said he wants to hear from families harmed by gun violence during his 6 p.m. town hall at the BB&T Center in Sunrise (a second location after a Coral Springa La Quinta proved too small).

“I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better here at home,” Swalwell, a Democrat, told Colbert. “I talk to kids who sit in their classroom afraid that they’ll be the next victim of gun violence, and they see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence and they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love their kids. And none of that is going to change until we get a leader who’s going to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern. I’m ready to solve these problems.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Swalwell, a four-term U.S. Representative from San Francisco, is a long-shot in a field of Democrats that is expected to make history as the largest scrum ever to seek a party’s nomination. Broward County has its own hometown candidate, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, who happens to be attending a gun roundtable Tuesday, albeit in Charleston, S.C.

But Swalwell is hoping that his activism on gun control will be an issue that resonates with Democratic voters, even among a field that is unified in its belief that the country’s gun laws need to be reformed.

Swalwell, a former prosecutor, has in the past called for the U.S government to reinstate the federal 1994 assault weapons ban, buy them back at a cost he estimated in the billions and go after gun owners who refuse to give up their newly outlawed arms. He says that it looks like President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has been “inspiring” mass murderers like the man who shot up the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

He’s befriended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of the March for Our Lives movement with whom the congressman attended Trump’s 2019 state of the union speech. And he’s caught the attention of other Parkland activists, like Fred Guttenberg, who is urging people to donate to Swalwell to help him get into the first Democratic debate in Miami this June.

Parkland also makes sense as a campaign backdrop for Swalwell given his efforts to court young voters through Future Foundation, a group of young House Democrats with a focus on listening to millennials. The community, where 17 students and faculty were killed by an armed former student on Valentine’s Day last year, has been a beacon for Democratic activists after students at Stoneman Douglas responded to the shooting at their school by lobbying Washington and Tallahassee for new gun laws. Most recently, friends and families of some of the people killed in the Parkland shooting have been pushing a petition drive to ban assault weapons in Florida.