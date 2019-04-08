National Politics

Man sues Louisiana government over city, parish split

The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La.

A Louisiana man is suing the Lafayette Consolidated Government over an ordinance to fix the planned split between the city and parish governments, which mistakenly excluded some residents.

The Advertiser reports the lawsuit by Keith Kishbaugh asks for an injunction to stop the ordinance, saying voters should decide how to fix the issue.

Voters in December elected to amend Lafayette's charter and create separate city and parish councils. Days later, people noticed that the amendment's maps and descriptions omitted parts of precincts, leaving hundreds of Lafayette residents out of the new city government.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says that means those residents would be taxed, but not able to vote in elections. He said the issue should be solved by vote and the ordinance is invalid.

