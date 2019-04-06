National Politics

CAIR warns of increasing Islamophobia after New York arrests

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Rep.-elect IIhan Omar, D-Minn., center, listens during member-elect orientations on Capitol Hill in Washington. A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Omar of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors announced Friday, April 5, 2019, that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington, D.C.
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Rep.-elect IIhan Omar, D-Minn., center, listens during member-elect orientations on Capitol Hill in Washington. A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Omar of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors announced Friday, April 5, 2019, that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington, D.C. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
NEW YORK

An advocacy group is warning of increased Islamophobia after a New York man was charged with threatening the life of a Muslim Congresswoman.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Saturday it welcomes the FBI's arrest this week of Patrick Carlineo Jr. but warned of "normalized hate speech."

Carlineo was charged with placing a threatening call to the Washington office of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. His attorney declined to comment.

Omar is among the first of two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The FBI this week arrested another New York man who authorities say talked online with white supremacists about a reenactment of the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Thomas Alonzo Bolin was charged with lying to federal agents about whether he owned firearms. Bolin's attorney declined to comment.

  Comments  

Read Next

Jury rejects Harry Reid lawsuit against fitness band maker

News

Jury rejects Harry Reid lawsuit against fitness band maker

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

A jury in Las Vegas rejected former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's lawsuit against an exercise band maker he blamed for injuries including blindness in one eye suffered in January 2015.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

Nation & World

Ex-Mexican President Fox says gunmen tried to storm his home

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service