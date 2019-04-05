National Politics

The Latest: Oahu officers deny forcing man to lick urinal

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

The Latest on the arrest of two Honolulu police officers (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A Honolulu police officer's defense attorney says he's innocent of allegations he forced a man to lick a urinal.

Officers John Rabago and Reginald Ramones were arrested Friday and charged with depriving a man of his civil rights.

Rabago's attorney, Megan Kau, says both officers maintain their innocence and will fight the charges.

She says federal authorities knew about the allegations for more than a year before the officers were indicted.

Chief Susan Ballard says the arrests cast a dark shadow on the department. She says they "will have their day in court and be held accountable for their actions."

Ramones' attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

1 p.m.

U.S. prosecutors say two Honolulu police officers are arrested and charged with depriving a man of his civil rights.

Prosecutors say an indictment accuses officers John Rabago and Reginald Ramones of depriving someone of his constitutional right to be from an unreasonable police seizure.

The U.S. attorney's office in Hawaii announced the arrests Friday but didn't provide details. The indictment wasn't immediately publicly available.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says the department will issue a statement later in the day.

It's not clear if Rabago and Ramones have attorneys.

According to a news release from prosecutors, the offense occurred January 2018. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said at the time the FBI was investigating officers accused of forcing a man to place his mouth on a public restroom urinal.

