NY state launches monthlong crackdown on underage drinking

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

State officials say several agencies will be conducting sweeps of bars, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores across New York during a monthlong crackdown on fake identifications and businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles will join local police agencies for the enforcement effort this month. The Democrat says the state will hold those who enable underage drinking accountable.

The monthlong crackdown is in addition to underage drinking enforcement efforts conducted throughout the year by the SLA and DMV.

In January, state officials announced that the DMV charged nearly 900 individuals with possessing fake IDs in 2018, while the SLA issued more than 1,000 penalties to licensed retailers for underage sales.

