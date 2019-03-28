Why it’s not crazy to think this Florida mayor will make the 2020 presidential debates

The mayor of a South Florida city you probably can’t find on a map is now one of the more curious candidates in the 2020 field — either because you wonder how far he can go in his bid to claim the Democratic nomination for president or because you can’t understand why he’d even try.
After two months of trying to generate buzz with modest success, Wayne Messam, the 44-year-old mayor of Miramar, released his first video Thursday ahead of a presidential campaign launch Saturday afternoon at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. He’ll spend the coming weeks promoting his name — it’s pronounced MESS-UHM — and a candidacy built around his first-generation Jamaican-American profile and a city on the edge of the Everglades.
He is the longest of shots, the darkest of horses. What media coverage he’s been able to nail down so far has focused mostly around the question of why. As in, why do this?
But a better question might be: Why not?
“What’s the worse that happens?” said Steve Schale, a veteran Democratic strategist who ran Barack Obama’s 2008 Florida campaign. ”You run and everybody knows you a little better?”
Given that Beto O’Rourke can sneeze and raise $6 million, it’s fair to question why Messam — who was elected to a second term as mayor March 12 with 5,848 votes — thinks he can run with the alpha dogs of the Democratic Party. But shrink the frame of the big picture to this summer’s Democratic debates and the idea of Messam debating the affordability of a college education with Bernie Sanders doesn’t seem that far-fetched.
“We have clear goals in terms of what it’s going to take to be on the debate stage,” Messam said in an interview.
The Democratic National Committee has set the bar so low to qualify for the first of a dozen debates in June, and planned the random draw of those debates in such a way, that Messam may well find himself on prime time television arguing the finer points of his platform with the likes of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris even while remaining an unknown to most the country.
In order to make the debate, Messam needs only to poll at 1 percent in three independent polls in one of four early primary states. He’s targeting South Carolina, where the electorate may be two-thirds minority, and Nevada, where his team of strategists believes his first-generation American story will play well.
If more than 20 candidates can hit that polling benchmark this summer — a real possibility with at least a dozen candidates having already done so, per Nate Silver — then Messam would also likely need to receive donations from at least 65,000 donors, with at least 20 states producing at least 200 individual donors to his campaign.
That’s a heavier lift, particularly with such a tight window. But donations can be for as little as a dollar, and strategists who spoke to the Miami Herald say it wouldn’t be crazy for Messam to hit that mark, too, given the rise in small-dollar donations and digital campaign ads.
“It’s never been easier to build the infrastructure to ask for a dollar donation and get on the debate stage,” said Phillip Thompson, a Messam political strategist.
It’s also true that the penalty for losing has never seemed so insignificant. Schale, the veteran Florida strategist, thinks the structure of the Democratic primary and digital campaigns have made it easier for fringe candidates to hang around through Super Tuesday. And, where losing a campaign used to require some kind of temporary soul-searching, now it can lead immediately to a cable news punditry gig.
No one will hold it against Messam if he fades quickly. He would be the first sitting mayor ever to be elected president.
But Thompson insists that Messam’s campaign isn’t about name ID.
He believes running for president in 2019 is a completely different, and more egalitarian endeavor than it was, say, in 2004. For Messam, the hope is to outwork his opponents on the ground in specific primary states and capitalize on his television time in the same way that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg turned a CNN townhall into $600,000 raised over the following 24 hours.
“The same people who were laughing at Mayor Pete several months ago are the same people tweeting about him and giving to him” now, said Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic Strategist in South Carolina, a state that will be crucial to Messam’s chances.
Seawright thinks Messam will find it hard to raise money and his profile simultaneously in South Carolina, where he may be one of four African-American candidates if Stacey Abrams decides to run. Campaigns are already trying to lock down the market, and campaign organizers are already lining up to get behind an expected Joe Biden campaign.
But Seawright doesn’t think it’s out of the question that Messam can get the results he needs to stay in the picture.
“Is it likely? I don’t know,” said Seawright. “It depends on the mayor.”
Messam is putting in the work. He’s been to South Carolina and to the Middle East since announcing the formation of an exploratory committee this month, talking about his time as mayor and his days as a scholarship wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles championship football squad in the 90s. And he’s getting the opportunities to promote himself. He was on CNN’s “New Day” Thursday morning before dawn to announce his campaign, and his candidacy has been covered by 538, Politico, Axios, and The Grio. When he launched his exploratory committee, Vice News made him the lead segment of its nightly show on HBO.
Messam says his campaign will be able to gain traction “once we get our fair share of media coverage and exposure that some of the other candidates have been afforded.” Putting that into the context of race, journalist and activist Shaun King tweeted to his 1.1 million followers that Messam is “a great man and a great leader.”
“Before you are quick to dismiss him, he isn’t the first Mayor of a mid-sized city to step up,” King wrote. “Just the first Black one. He deserves a chance to be heard like everyone else.”
For Messam, the process of getting his shot starts in earnest Saturday, when he hopes a campaign rollout at a historically black university will help frame his race and his pitch to forgive $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt. The college’s Miami Gardens campus is also just on the other side of the Miami-Dade County line from Miramar, where he hopes efforts to fight oil drilling in the Everglades and a Florida law preempting local firearm legislation will boost his progressive credentials.
Afterward, he plans to spend plenty of time in South Carolina and Nevada, putting in the hard work and meeting with party activists. And his campaign will go digital to raise small-dollar donations.
For now, he doesn’t need to win any Democratic Party delegates. He just needs to register on a couple of polls, and maybe convince 65,000 people to give him a buck.
“This is an issue-driven campaign and I think the American people deserve to have a diversity of options,” Messam said. “This democratic primary will definitely present that.”
