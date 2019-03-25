Gallego declines to run for Arizona Senate seat

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference to criticize President Donald Trump for his threatened strikes in Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gallego says he won't run for the U.S. Senate, likely avoiding a contentious fight for the Democratic nomination to finish John McCain's last term. Gallego told The Arizona Republic Monday, March 25, 2019 that it's not in the best interests of the state or the Democratic Party for him to engage in a bitter primary fight with retired astronaut Mark Kelly. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo