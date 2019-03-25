Pittsburgh official, husband arraigned in Detroit hotel case

FILE - This March 9, 2019, file photo shows Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley speaking about their encounter with police while on a trip to Detroit, in their home, in Pittsburgh. Wagner, an elected official from Pittsburgh, and her husband have been charged following an altercation with police in a downtown Detroit hotel. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Wednesday, March 20, 2019, that 41-year-old Wagner faces felony resisting police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Wagner’s 50-year-old husband, Mosley, is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace -- both misdemeanors. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Alexandra Wimley