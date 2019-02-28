Miami waits for word on Democratic convention as DNC chief Perez grapples with decision

After pegging the end of February as his most recent deadline for a decision on where the Democratic National Committee would host its 2020 presidential convention, DNC Chairman Tom Perez once again left Miami, Houston and Milwaukee waiting Thursday as the day — and month — passed without an announcement.
But, in some ways, no news is good news for Miami, where boosters who recently felt their chances slipping away now have renewed hope of landing the party’s seminal event some time in March.
“I think we’ve got a really good shot,” said Chris Korge, co-chairman of Miami’s convention committee.
That Thursday came and went without a selection is indicative of the difficult decision facing Perez, who has to weigh both logistics and political implications.
Florida is a key swing state in the presidential race, and Miami is home to an abundance of hotel rooms and some of the party’s deep-pocketed donors. But officials in the diverse city of Houston are arguing that reliably Republican Texas is suddenly in play in 2020, and Democrats were stunned when they lost Wisconsin to Donald Trump in 2016.
Perez also has deep personal ties to Milwaukee, where he married his wife. And there are DNC members who think holding a third consecutive convention on the east coast would be a mistake for a party that seems to be losing middle America.
Still, Miami was buzzing Thursday morning with speculation that an announcement was imminent, at least until word came that Perez would need more time. Sources in different cities now believe Perez will like make a decision next week, but then again they’ve been saying “next week” for weeks.
“It feels like every day we think it will be ‘that day,’ and it obviously hasn’t been that day,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday. “We’re just waiting to see what happens.”
Perez initially said he’d hoped to decide on a host city by January. He then called each city’s representatives back to Washington to negotiate late that month, and pegged the end of February as his deadline. On Sunday, he began signaling that it would be March before he chose a destination.
“We’re going to make a decision within the next few weeks. My goal is to make it the end of the month,” Perez told FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace. “I hope to keep that. My goal is to get it right. And if it takes a few days over, then we’re going to make sure we get it right.”
A spokesperson for the DNC declined to comment Thursday.
Miami had been pessimistic about its chances only a few weeks ago, when boosters, who thought the convention was heading to Wisconsin, launched a last-minute blitz that, according to one DNC member, caught Milwaukee off guard. Some people familiar with the two cities’ bids now believe Houston is running third.
But there have been so many rumors about the host city selection that negotiators are beginning to ignore the noise and speculation. And the Bayou City is still making its case.
“Houston has the experience and facilities for masterfully hosting and producing mega-events. Witness the recent hosting of the Super Bowl and the Final Four,” said Alan Bernstein, a spokesman for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He said the city, which rivals Miami’s diversity, “provides a keyhole view into the demographic future of America.”
Alex Lasry, chair of Milwaukee’s DNC host committee and senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, declined to comment.
Sources in multiple cities say the DNC has asked that public chatter be kept to a minimum. In the meantime, Miami’s convention committee hopes to impress Perez by nailing down $5 million in hard financial commitments, a soft agreement for a $20 million letter of credit and a contract for the minimum 15,000 hotel rooms needed to host the convention.
“I would not be the slightest bit shocked or surprised if we won it,” said Korge. “And I wouldn’t be shocked if we didn’t.”
Miami Herald reporters Joey Flechas and Kyra Gurney and McClatchy DC reporter Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.
