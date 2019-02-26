The Latest: Pittenger doesn’t plan to run again for old seat

Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th congressional race, makes a statement before the state board of elections calling for a new election during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th congressional district voting irregularities investigation Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. The News & Observer via AP, Pool Travis Long