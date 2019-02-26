Commission: State Supreme Court justice violated ethics rule

The state Ethics Commission has found that a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice violated an ethics rule.
Jason Gramitt, the commission's executive director, said commission members determined Tuesday that Justice Francis Flaherty violated a commission regulation by not reporting his service on the board of a Catholic lawyers' group on financial disclosure forms required of public officials. They imposed a civil penalty of $200.
Flaherty testified. He says the omission wasn't a knowing and willful violation of the ethics code and he questions the commission's authority to enact financial disclosure provisions.
Flaherty plans to appeal.
A woman who says she was abused by a priest and sued the Providence Diocese filed the ethics complaint against Flaherty. Her lawsuit was dismissed. Flaherty wrote the decision rejecting her appeal.
