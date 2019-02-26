Proposal seeks memorial for US Civil War site in New Mexico

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows a makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in Northern New Mexico outside Santa Fe. New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, is pushing a proposal that would create a task force to examine ways to develop a more permanent memorial for the site of a key battle in the U.S. Civil War. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo