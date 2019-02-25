National Politics

Utah man pleads not guilty to hate crime attack on Latinos

By BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

February 25, 2019 05:08 PM

This 2018 booking photo provided by The Salt Lake County Sheriff's office shows Alan Dale Covington. Covington was charged with a hate crime last week by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly attacking three Latino men last year at a Salt Lake City tire shop and shouting that he wanted to "kill Mexicans."
A Utah man accused of attacking three Latinos at a tire shop in Salt Lake City after shouting that he wanted to "kill Mexicans" has pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.

The 50-year-old Alan Dale Covington entered his pleas Monday during his first federal court appearance after being charged last week by the U.S. Department of Justice. He will remain behind bars after U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells called him a risk to the community.

Covington's court-appointed attorneys didn't fight that order. Lawyer Bob Steele said after the hearing he hasn't had the case long enough to comment on the accusations.

The incident renewed criticism of the Utah's state hate crimes law, which doesn't protect specific groups. He was charged with assault in state court but not a hate crime because of issues with the law.

