Utah man pleads not guilty to hate crime attack on Latinos

A Utah man accused of attacking three Latinos at a tire shop in Salt Lake City after shouting that he wanted to "kill Mexicans" has pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.
The 50-year-old Alan Dale Covington entered his pleas Monday during his first federal court appearance after being charged last week by the U.S. Department of Justice. He will remain behind bars after U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells called him a risk to the community.
Covington's court-appointed attorneys didn't fight that order. Lawyer Bob Steele said after the hearing he hasn't had the case long enough to comment on the accusations.
The incident renewed criticism of the Utah's state hate crimes law, which doesn't protect specific groups. He was charged with assault in state court but not a hate crime because of issues with the law.
