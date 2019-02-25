Former North Carolina Rep. Frank Ballance dies at 77

FILE - In a June 13, 2003 file photo, U.S. Rep. Frank Ballance, D-N.C., addresses the 57th annual meeting of the Flue-Cured Tobacco Cooperative Stabilization Corporation, in Raleigh, N.C. Family spokesman Carlton Pressley confirmed on Monday, February 25, 2019 that Ballance died Friday Feb. 22 at WakeMed in Raleigh, saying he didn’t survive after undergoing a procedure there. He was 77. Bob Jordan, File AP Photo