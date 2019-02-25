District attorney to run as Dem for Mississippi governor

The third-term district attorney for Mississippi's largest county has filed to for governor.
Robert Shuler Smith tells news outlets he filed with the state Democratic party. That would put him in a gubernatorial primary with fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.
Smith was out of the office Monday and did not immediately answer a call to his home.
Hood's office has unsuccessfully prosecuted Smith three times. Two juries in Hinds County acquitted Smith of hindering-prosecution charges after Hood accused Smith of providing aid to a defendant who faced multiple charges.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
A jury in Rankin County acquitted Smith on a robbery charge and could not reach a verdict on a stalking charge involving a woman he dated.
Comments