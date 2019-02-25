National Politics

District attorney to run as Dem for Mississippi governor

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 12:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

The third-term district attorney for Mississippi's largest county has filed to for governor.

Robert Shuler Smith tells news outlets he filed with the state Democratic party. That would put him in a gubernatorial primary with fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.

Smith was out of the office Monday and did not immediately answer a call to his home.

Hood's office has unsuccessfully prosecuted Smith three times. Two juries in Hinds County acquitted Smith of hindering-prosecution charges after Hood accused Smith of providing aid to a defendant who faced multiple charges.

A jury in Rankin County acquitted Smith on a robbery charge and could not reach a verdict on a stalking charge involving a woman he dated.

  Comments  