Drivers stranded by blizzard rescued in southern Minnesota

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, photo, people play on the Ice on Lake Superior, starting to pack in along the shore near Duluth, Minn., and attracting explorers and ice fishermen out on to the lake. Access to the mainland ice caves remain CLOSED. Ice continues to move around quite a bit. Over the last few days, open water has been visible from Meyers Beach as well as near Eagle Island. This ice is typically poor quality ice, which reacts poorly to movement due to weak bonding along the fractures. Star Tribune via AP Brian Peterson