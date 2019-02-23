Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in California. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. Paul Elias is on the San Francisco news desk. AP-California News Editor Frank Baker can be reached at 213-346-3134 or fsbaker@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
SHACKLED CHILDREN
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — As prosecutors brought charges of cruelty and torture against a California couple who had shackled and starved their children for years, they had two goals in mind: Punish the perpetrators and ensure they could never victimize those 13 children in any way again. By Amy Taxin. SENT: 825 words. With AP photos, AP video.
OSCARS-STARS IN SNEAKERS
LOS ANGELES — A behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsals for the 91st Oscars. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.
With:
—OSCARS-FOREIGN LANGUAGE NOMINEES — The film academy is toasting the foreign language film nominees, including "Roma" and "Cold War," at a reception with Barry Jenkins. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.
—INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS — Often a relaxed dress rehearsal for Sunday's Academy Awards, this year's Independent Spirit Awards will have a largely different set of winners. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 500 words.
—OSCARS-YALITZA APARICIO — Yalitza Aparicio, the Oscar-nominated, first-time actress in "Roma," is finding strong support among Mexican-America women who identify with her indigenous roots in Oaxaca, Mexico, despite the racist backlash
OBIT-STANLEY DONEN
LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker Stanley Donen, a giant of the Hollywood musical who through such classics as "Singin' in the Rain" and "Funny Face" helped give us some of the most joyous sounds and images in movie history, has died. He was 94she is receiving in Mexico. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1200 words. With AP photos.
BC-US--ELECTION 2020-KAMALA HARRIS
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris says she doesn't "condone military action at this point" to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Venezuela. SENT: 200 words
FEINSTEIN-STUDENTS CLASH
SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a group of San Francisco Bay Area students squared off over climate change in a sometimes tense exchange captured on video and widely shared on social media. By Paul Elias. SENT: 500 words, photo, video.
With:
PG&E-BONUSES CANCELED
SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California utility Pacific Gas & Electric won't award $130 million in employee bonuses because of its recent bankruptcy filing. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2 p.m. With AP photo.
CLIFF COLLAPSE SEARCH
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities continued to dig through tons of debris on a San Francisco beach searching for a woman's body trapped under a landslide. UPCOMING: 250 words by 3 p.m. With AP photo.
SPORTS:
NBA
BKN--ROCKETS-WARRIORS
OAKLAND, Calif. — James Harden and the Rockets return to Oracle Arena to face the Golden State Warriors after a 135-134 overtime win on the defending champions' home floor last month. Houston has lost three of four, including back to back to the Timberwolves and Lakers. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:30 p.m.
BBN-DODGERS KERSHAW
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week. By Carrie Muskat. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.
HKN--DUCKS-FLAMES
CALGARY, Alberta — Flames rookie Andrew Mangiapane got a lucky bounce and took full advantage. Mangiapane scored the go-ahead goal with 3:29 left and Calgary beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night for its fourth straight victory. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.
