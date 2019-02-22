Air Force cadet charged with sex assault, child pornography

Military prosecutors have charged a U.S. Air Force Academy student with sexual assault and producing child pornography.
The academy said Friday that third-year cadet John-Paul Thompson faces a hearing on the charges Monday.
One of Thompson's attorneys, Maj. Allen Abrams, declined to comment.
The academy said the child pornography charge involves a 17-year-old.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Monday's hearing is to determine whether Thompson should face a court-martial.
Comments