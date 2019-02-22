National Politics

Wyoming lawmakers defeat college technical-ed grants program

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 04:31 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming lawmakers have defeated a proposed technical-education grant program at community colleges amid concern it would cost the state millions without delivering intended results.

The state House voted 31-28 against the bill Friday.

The bill would have allocated up to $2 million a year for students pursuing technical training such as welding or computer programming. The bill also would have boosted community-college funding.

Proponents in House debate including Republican Rep. Art Washut, of Casper, pointed out that grant recipients wouldn't have needed a high school diploma. They said the program would encourage many adults and other nontraditional students to get training for well-paying jobs.

Opponents including Republican Rep. Mike Greear, of Worland, worried the bill simply provided more money to community colleges without coordinating with businesses to provide training.

