New Mexico sheriff in most populous county backs gun rights

The sheriff in New Mexico's most populous county is joining colleagues from more rural areas in pushing back against sweeping gun-control proposals pending before the state Legislature.
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said Friday he would support a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County."
A dozen other counties have already passed sanctuary resolutions, including neighboring Sandoval and Valencia counties.
Whether Bernalillo County joins the growing list will be up to the county commission, but Gonzales says he will not support any legislation that would infringe upon the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.
He said there are enough laws on the books to effectively deal with unlawful possession and use of firearms. He added that he would support measures that mandate consistent, swift and appropriate penalties for any illegal possession or use of a gun.
