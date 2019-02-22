Aerial seeding part of wildfire restoration effort near Elko

State officials are seeding private land in northeast Nevada as part of a restoration project following a wildfire last summer that burned more than 5 square miles (13 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Nevada Division of Forestry is conducting the aerial seeding along the east side of Elko.
Crews are seeding 210 acres (85 hectares) with Siberian wheatgrass and forage kochia in order to create green strips, reduce the chance of mudslides and prevent cheatgrass infestation.
Division spokesman Gary Reese says the agency and the Nevada Department of Wildlife joined forces to purchase $25,000 worth of seed for the project.
He says the grass and shrub seed being used will sprout and survive better than native plants. He says they stay green longer and will help slow the advance of future fires.
