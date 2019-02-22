New Mexico may delay release of school legal settlements

Financial settlements of legal claims against public schools on accusations ranging from sexual molestation to personal injury would be sealed off from public view for at least six months under a bill advancing through the New Mexico legislature.
Advocates of the bill say it would safeguard whistleblowers in small communities from public embarrassment, while some lawmakers fear it would conceal wrongdoing by public employees. A House committee voted 10-4 to endorse the bill Friday.
The initiative is backed by the New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority and the state Association of School Superintendents and sponsored by Democratic Rep. Raymundo Lara of Chamberino.
Under the bill, the disclosure of settlement agreements before 180 days is punishable by a misdemeanor fine of $1,000 and a five-year ban from employment by state government.
