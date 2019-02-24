Myrtle Beach promises newest cops will hound criminals

Myrtle Beach police's newest hires might seem friendly, but they're going to make life ruff for criminals.
It was all joy and barking at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center as police officials gathered to welcome K-9s Goggles and Bek to the department. Handlers PFC Kenny Harlow and PFC Chris Turner helped their dutiful companions take their official oath of office.
"It's really exciting that we continue to expand in our efforts to take care of some crime, but also get ahead of anything that could potentially happen," Master Cpl. Chris Smith said. "We're just super excited."
Goggles and Bek will join Daisy, Kelly and Cees on the K-9 team.
Goggles, a 3-year-old lab-heeler mix, is trained in explosive detection and tracking, while Bek, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois, is a dual purpose K-9, which includes drug detection, tracking, article searches and criminal apprehension.
Police Chief Amy Prock, who officiated the swearing in ceremony, said the addition of both dogs will be an asset to the department and community, adding that Goggles will be the first explosive detection canine in the unit.
"Having an explosive protection canine is definitely an asset to our department and in our community," Prock said. "We are very excited to have Goggles join us in being able to assist our community and keep our community safer."
Harlow, Goggle's handler, said he's humbled to add a new element of expertise to the department after spending the last six years in the K-9 unit. All she wants to do is work, he said. Harlow added that Goggles was named after the dark circles around her eyes.
Like Bek, his handler Turner is also new to the unit and is ready to get to work. Turner said he joined the K-9 division after spending some time assisting officers as a decoy for canine training exercises. He said he found his passion and wanted to officially become a handler.
While Turner and Bek will be gaining experience together, the dynamic duo is eager to make a difference in their community.
"It's very, very rewarding because our job is to assist the whole department," Turner said. "He loves to stay busy. The more time we spend together the more he learns me and the more I learn him and the better we'll get. We're excited to get to work."
