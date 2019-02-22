North Dakota court system is set to unveil new website

North Dakota's court system is rolling out a revitalized website to modernize its 20-year-old platform.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that State Court Administrator Sally Holewa says the new NDCourts.gov is expected to be revealed in the next week. Holewa says the new platform will mainly reorganize what's already online.
The existing website dates back to 1999 and was primarily run by former North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom, who retired in 2016.
The decision follows a recent trend in state government as several agencies unveil new platforms, including Secretary of State Al Jaeger's FirstStop hub for online business functions.
The state Information Technology Department has been working on IT "unification" since 2017, striving for an "organizationally centric" approach to state government online.
