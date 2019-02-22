Convicted felon appointed to town’s pension board

A Rhode Island town council has appointed a member to its pension committee who has a felony record, which may be in conflict with the town charter.
WPRI-TV reports that Jerry Leite was approved to the West Warwick Town Council pension committee by a 4-1 vote Feb. 5.
The town charter states no one convicted of a felony is eligible for employment or appointment to any position in town.
Leite was sentenced to probation after he pleaded no contest to a 2001 felony embezzlement charge.
He says the state Constitution states a convicted felon can attain office three years after they complete their sentence.
Leite says he will always serve with the "highest level of integrity."
Town Manager Ernest Zymslinski says the matter will be discussed at next week's meeting.
