Forest Service to relaunch balky BWCA permit system March 4

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011 file photo, U.S. Forest Service employees lead a tour for media members by canoe of the BWCA on Lake Three, near Ely, Minn. The U.S. Forest Service plans to relaunch a balky new Boundary Waters Canoe Area reservation system on March 4, 2019. The system crashed when it first went live Jan. 30 on the first day to apply for permits. Only a few people were able to reserve permits before the first-come, first-served system failed. The Forest Service says the technical issues have now been addressed, and it's confident the system will work. Star Tribune via AP, File David Joles