Police commissioner retires from troubled department

The police commissioner in Massachusetts' third-largest city is retiring amid misconduct scandals and a federal civil rights investigation into his department.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Thursday that Police Commissioner John Barbieri retirement is effective immediately.
When asked if the retirement was linked to the troubles facing the department, Sarno said it was a "mutually accepted decision."
Barbieri's five-year agreement was set to expire at the end of May.
Sarno says Deputy Chief Cheryl Clapprood will serve as interim commissioner.
Details on the selection process for a replacement commissioner have not been released.
The department has faced increasing scrutiny after videos captured an officer threatening juvenile suspects and another officer grabbing a man by the throat. Six officers are facing charges in connection with an off-duty fight.
