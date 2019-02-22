Booker speaking at Selma voting rights commemoration

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker is delivering the keynote address at a Selma church during the annual commemoration of the "Bloody Sunday" civil rights march.
Booker will speak at the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma on March 3. His campaign announced the appearance Friday.
Booker is one of several Democrats attending the event which often draws national political figures.
On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march to Montgomery but were beaten by law enforcement officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The clash, known as "Bloody Sunday," helped galvanize support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Brown Chapel Pastor Leodis Strong said in a statement that Booker has dedicated his professional life to "paying forward the deeds and sacrifices of the Selma generation."
