W.Va. jail inmates offered substance abuse treatments

West Virginia is offering inpatient substance abuse treatment to jail inmates through court referrals for the first time.
The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says in a news release the voluntary pilot project open only to non-violent offenders has debuted at the Western Regional Jail.
The statement says the addiction treatments are in lieu of a regular sentence and are expected to take at least six months. If successfully completed, the treatment term would lead to alternatives to further incarceration, including a reduced sentence or supervised release. Recovery coaches will work with the inmates upon release as they rejoin their communities.
The statement says the program's goal is to reduce crime and incarceration costs, help save lives and break the cycle of addiction.
