Holcomb attending National Governors Association meeting

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has a busy schedule during the annual National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington.
Holcomb will attend the meeting Friday through Monday. While there, he and other governors will meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Holcomb also will meet with business leaders and representatives from two of Indiana's largest trading partners - Canada and Japan.
Holcomb will participate in a workforce development panel Monday at the Invest in America Summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
