Aiken County coroner dies after 2-year cancer fight

Aiken County's coroner for nearly 15 years has died after a bout with cancer.
Aiken County Chief Deputy Coroner Darryl Ables said 60-year-old Coroner Tim Carlton died Monday night, surrounded by his family and friends.
Ables said in a statement that Carlton had been fighting cancer for nearly two years.
Carlton was an Army veteran who started in the coroner's office in 1998 and was elected Aiken County's coroner in 2004.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Under South Carolina law, Ables will act as coroner until Gov. Henry McMaster names a replacement. Aiken County's next coroner will be elected to a four-year term in 2020.
Comments