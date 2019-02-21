Resident sues over county courthouse conditions

A resident in one Mississippi county is suing over the deteriorating condition of the county's courthouse.
The Meridian Star reports Tommy Williams of Marion has filed bills of exception against the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors for spending money on other projects while the county's courthouse remains "neglected."
A lawyer for Williams argues Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Charles Wright should order the supervisors to keep the courthouse in good repair.
In a Wednesday hearing, lawyer Stephen Wilson argued supervisors should have used money borrowed in 2013 to renovate the courthouse instead of building an athletic field.
County attorney Lee Thaggard argues Williams doesn't have legal standing to sue, saying he hasn't been directly injured by supervisor decisions.
Thaggard tells Wright a judge shouldn't substitute his judgment in place of supervisors.
